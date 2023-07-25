Garrison residents asked to conserve water

GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership in the city of Garrison is asking residents to conserve water use for a few days.

Stu Merry, the mayor of Garrison, says they’re having an issue with a control panel that impacts the water filtration system.

Merry says the current water is safe to consume. They just need residents in Garrison and the surrounding areas to limit water usage, as they are relying on the water tower and reserve storage.

He says this will run through at least Thursday.

“There’s a mechanic coming in today from Minneapolis to look at the system, or the panel tomorrow, and hopefully get it fixed as soon as possible,” said Merry.

Merry says the town draws its water supply from Lake Sakakawea.

