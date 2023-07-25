Fur traders rendezvous brings you back in time at the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is connecting the past to the present.

The fur traders rendezvous path features original tombstones made out of wood. Demonstrations occur frequently, and crafts of all sorts, as well as animal hides, are featured from the late seventeen hundreds.

Darrell Kersting, the rendezvous coordinator, said phrases like ‘strike while the iron is hot’ and ‘mad as a hatter,’ came from that time period.

Kersting also says the second phrase came from tradesmen who used to polish their hats with mercury to show their wealth.

”It was also a time of bringing new ideas, the latest fashions, the latest styles or different items that were used at camp. So, that’s when it all kind of came together,” said Kersting.

He said beaver hides were also the rage during the fur trade era.

The rendezvous is open each day of the fair across from the State Fair Center.

