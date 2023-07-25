Empty lot on Hettinger’s main street transformed into ‘Lost World’

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - A new park in Hettinger will take you back in time.

Way back.

The “Lost World” park will fill an empty lot on Hettinger’s main street. The park will feature murals, giant dinosaur statues and plenty of fun.

Local artist and big dreamer Andy Roehl hopes to turn the space into a place that makes people happy.

Madison Dragoo is a bit of a dinosaur expert.

“Some say that he eats a thousand piles of meat a day,” she said, pointing to a t-rex.

Ask her anything about these prehistoric creatures and chances are good, she knows the answer.

“That’s a raptor,” she said.

So where did this 9-year-old learn all these facts?

“I watched a movie,” she stated.

Now, as she checks out the dinosaurs at this new park, Madison says she feels like she’s in a movie.

“It’s going to be pretty neat,” said Madison.

That’s music to Andy Roehl’s ears. He’s working hard to bring his vision to life here and to transform this empty lot into something you’d expect to see in Hollywood.

“This is a dino safari jeep,” he explained.

Madison and her older sister Layla are impressed so far.

“It’s pretty cool,” said 12-year-old Layla.

“I like how he painted the wall,” added Madison, “It’s all really beautiful.”

For Roehl, this project is the stuff he dreams of. He’s a movie buff, an artist and a big dreamer.

“It is my wheelhouse,” he said.

But he’s also quick to point out, this isn’t something he’s doing alone.

“It really is a community project, it’s not just me,” said Roehl. “There are investors involved. There are other organizations involved and more importantly, there’s a lot of community members involved.”

Making this “Lost World” something out of this world.

“When you walk into the park, you’re not in Hettinger anymore. You’re in this lost world,” said Roehl.

He hopes all who visit will get lost here and let their imaginations take over.

Roehl hopes to pour some concrete and get the statues placed in their permanent positions this week.

