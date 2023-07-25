Decrease in home construction meets increase in housing demand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A report from the census bureau says new home construction fell 8 percent in the month of June.

Joe Hillerson, the owner of a home construction company, said what the census bureau is reporting is true in North Dakota.

“We do have some new projects that we are doing. Behind us here, these are ones we actually permitted late last fall. We didn’t get to them because of the weather putting a halt to production,” said Joe Hillerson, President of the Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association.

But Hillerson said even though new construction is down, there still is plenty of work for them in the Lakewood section of Mandan.

“The number of permits is down, a lot of the work we are doing this year, we permitted last year so we are kind of getting caught up,” said Hillerson.

Hillerson said he has seen a decrease in requests for new home construction in our area.

“It’s just too painful for people to buy. Our inventory remains low in our area which is great. The demand is still there, people are still moving here. In fact, the houses that we are selling oftentimes are people moving to our area from other areas,” said Hillerson.

Hillerson said he sees an even distribution of people moving to the area on both sides of the river, and this growth is perpetuating the housing shortage.

“If you look at economics, when things slow down or there’s less buyers, usually we have increased inventory, but that’s not really the case right now,” said Hillerson.

As far as whether this lull in new home construction will last, Hillerson said he doesn’t think it will be permanent.

“I don’t see it continuing forever. As soon as there is a little break in the interest rates, I think there is some pent-up demand and I think we are going to see an influx of people wanting to buy new housing,” said Hillerson.

Until then, Hillerson and his crew will continue working on their current projects.

The average interest rate on a new home is 7 percent compared to 4.5 percent in 2022.

