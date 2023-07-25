Burgum’s campaign says they met qualifications for first presidential debate

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Governor and presidential hopeful Doug Burgum said he has qualified for the first presidential debate in August.

The Republican National Committee requires candidates to have more than 40,000 individual donors, including more than 200 from 20 different states, and receive at least one percent in several state and national polls. A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday gave Burgum his last requirement.

“Governor Burgum is looking forward to sharing his focus on the economy, energy and national security at the August debate. In less than 7 weeks, Governor Burgum has exceeded all the requirements for the debate. As a Governor and business leader Doug knows how to fix the economy, unleash American energy and win the Cold War with China.” said campaign spokesman Lance Trover.

Burgum reached the 40,000 donor threshold last week.

The first Republican debate is scheduled August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

