Burgum qualifies for GOP debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first GOP Presidential debate is less than a month away and one of the seven Republican candidates who will be on the stage in front of a nationwide audience is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Burgum has now met all the criteria to qualify for the nationally televised event in Milwaukee.

Burgum launched his campaign for the presidency in Fargo on June 7. In less than seven weeks he’s hit a 1 percent threshold of support in two national polls, polling at 6 percent in New Hampshire.

He has also signed up 40,000 unique donors. 200 of those were gathered from 20 different states.

All GOP candidates were required to meet or exceed those requirements to gain a spot at the first debate. Burgum says he needs to prep for the debate, but won’t stop campaigning since he is the one of lesser-known candidates.

“It is a milestone. We’re getting a lot of national press. We’re excited to be tied for fourth in a New Hampshire poll that came out recently. We’ve, you know, broken through and we’re in the mix,” said Burgum.

He has since visited Iowa and New Hampshire, where he campaigned on the theme of economy, energy policy and national security. Those are the same talking points that he plans on bringing to the national stage.

“We believe in competition. We think competition is good for the Republican party, it’s good for the country. We’re excited to bring a fresh voice and really focus on the things that matter to most Americans, which is the economy, energy policy and national security. If we get those right, we are going to improve every American life... and bring out what the best of America is,” said Burgum.

Other candidates who have qualified for the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee on August 23 are former president Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.