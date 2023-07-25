Burgum gives statement on first GOP Presidential debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) — Governor Doug Burgum has officially made it to the first GOP presidential debate. Your News Leader spoke with the presidential candidate about making this milestone.

“Just grateful to all of North Dakota, and it’s such an honor for us to be representing North Dakota, not just on the debate stage, but every day when we’re campaigning, we get a chance to talk about all the amazing things that are happening in our state,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

We spoke with the governor Tuesday afternoon and we’ll have more on that interview starting with First News at Five and more on First News at Six.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.