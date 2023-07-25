Beating the heat at the North Dakota State Fair

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Fairgoers are facing some hot temperatures this week in Minot.

An EMT with Trinity Health said they’re treating as many as 30-50 people a day for heat-related symptoms.

Still, fairgoers are making the most of it, in good spirits and are finding ways to keep cool.

“Got the nice hat, nice floppy hat, staying in the shade. You gotta avoid the pavement at all costs,” said Garrett Tobin of Center, ND.

“Gotta drink enough lemonade and water, you know, balance it out. You gotta come inside, get some AC and just enjoy all the events that are indoors,” said Phoukahm Phonesavnh of Beloit, WI.

“Staying in the shade an awful lot today and running through the bunny barn a few times, looking at the indoor exhibits a lot,” said Stacy Coughlin of Dickinson, ND.

Stephanie Beauchamp, an EMT with Trinity, offered some tips for fairgoers to stay safe this week.

“Make sure to be drinking lots of water, get into the shade if you need to. All the commercial buildings have air conditioning, so if you need to go in and take a break and walk through those or sit down in the cool, go and do that and make sure you’re eating good,” said Beauchamp.

The Trinity truck is located near the southwest corner of the state fairgrounds close to the main entrance.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
Rory Rupp
Silver Alert CANCELLED for 56-year-old man last seen in Valley City
walleye
ND Outdoors: why has walleye fishing been so good on so many different lakes this year?
Richard Mickelson
BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/24/2023
KMOT First News at Six Weather 7/24/2023
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 7/24/2023
KFYR First News at Six Weather 7/24/2023