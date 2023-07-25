Anime at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The commercial buildings at the North Dakota State Fair feature all sorts of vendors, including those selling anime products.

Oriental Crafts and Development, Inc., returned to the state fair once again.

Lawrence Ting and Morgan Thorson are selling a lot of awesome anime gear at this year’s fair.

You can find everything, from swords to stuffies, to attire, figures, keychains, and everything in between.

“Some of the hottest items we have are the anime stuffies and our swords. We have a lot of other stuff though. We have fans and cards and just anything anime. You name it, we have it,” said Thorson. Oriental Crafts and Development is open in the Commercial I building each day of the fair.

