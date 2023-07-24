Windshield Repair Season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Loose rock, fresh oil and traffic are three of the four ingredients needed to create a cracked windshield.

“The rocks get picked up in the tires, and then the increase of speed, and then they fly off,” Mark Weidner, co-owner of Jakes [sic] Auto Glass said.

When rubber meets roadways covered with loose pebbles, an expensive car repair can occur. That’s when motorists call Weidner.

“Not really much you can do about it. Once you’ve picked up the rocks, they just go flying once you drive by,” Weidner said.

Weidner said he’s averaging six to seven chip repairs a day and seven to ten windshield replacements a day.

Road construction work crews have been laying oil, tar, and loose gravel all summer long to complete projects before cold weather sets in. Casie Rossman said the inconvenience is a necessary part of maintaining good roads.

“We just have to be flexible and let them do what they need to do,” Rossman said.

Weidner said one way to avoid cracked and chipped windshields is to plan out a route that avoids high-speed road construction projects. He also said if your windshield is chipped, it should be repaired before cold weather sets in because sub-zero temperatures, when combined with the warm interior of a car, expands the chip into a crack.

