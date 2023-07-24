Williston airport boardings increase as bigger planes arrive

Passengers at Williston Airport
Passengers at Williston Airport(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s airline industry is still looking to recover from the losses incurred by the pandemic. While boardings in Williston are not at 2019 levels, the airport is seeing an increase compared to last year.

Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas said passenger counts are up 30 percent year-to-date. In June, more than 6,300 passengers flew out of XWA, which was a 13 percent increase compared to June 2022. With Delta and United adding bigger aircraft and the return of Sun Country Airlines in September, Dudas said they expect to have more seats available this fall compared to 2019.

“That should mean that we’re going to see ongoing increased ridership. We’ll have more seats available for people to purchase. Typically, that shows in lower fares,” said Dudas.

Williston’s boardings in June are still down 21 percent compared to 2019, the worst among the state’s eight commercial airports. Only Fargo and Devils Lake are above pre-pandemic levels.

