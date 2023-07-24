Vendors vie for bragging rights in Food Frenzy at ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The food at the North Dakota State Fair has become a staple for visitors.

Each year, vendors at the fair have a friendly “Food Frenzy” competition to see who has the tastiest treats.

Vendors enter each year hoping one of their tastiest items will make it to the winner’s circle.

There are four categories: best drink, sweet treat, creative item, and savory taste.

This year, Old Tyme Kettle Corn won first place with their Lingonberry Lemonade.

Windsor Waffles won first place with their infamous Windsor waffle.

Flounders won first place with their kraut balls. And Sue Sue’s Concessions won first place with their bacon-wrapped chicken on a stick.

Your News Leader caught up with Minot Mayor Tom Ross who was one of the judges of this year’s Food Frenzy.

“This is going to be exciting. The list of food that we get to try and taste it’s, you know, just being a part of a team that’s doing this, man, it’s gonna be fun, and this is really, I mean, to do it on the first day of the fair. We’re excited,” said Ross.

The competition continues to grow every year.

This year, they had eight more entries than last.

All fair food vendors receive an application in their welcome packet to register and the deadline to submit it is usually around July 1.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.