State Pen residents help train service dogs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anyone who’s had a dog knows they can be a lot of work. They especially take quite a bit of effort to train, and that’s even more true for service dogs. An unlikely group is preparing dogs to help others in the community.

This might seem like an unlikely pairing: dogs and residents of the State Penitentiary.

But for the handlers here, it is something of an honor.

“It has definitely eased my time here and a lot of stressors in my life. I never once thought I would see a dog in prison, but I know a lot of people like to see the animals in here,” said resident handler Rico.

Helen, Eddy and Danny are service dogs in training. They are part of Service Dogs for America, Inmate Canine Assistance Program.

Each dog has two handlers who train them around the clock. Which can be a rough workload.

“They train them two to ten minutes every hour that they have the dog. They’re able to teach the dogs all of the skills. They have the time to do this, where on campus we don’t have as many handlers and we’re not there all day,” said Service Dogs of America training coordinator Melissa Powers.

Both handlers work together to make sure the dogs are equipped to handle anything from PTSD to mobility issues, like turning lights on and off.

Handler Rico has instructed four dogs, including Danny. He says he’s learned more than just how to train a dog.

“I’ve definitely learned about how much patience I have to actually do this job; it takes a lot,” said Rico.

The program was brought to NDSP in 2017. Residents said it was a way for them to give back to the community, and to learn and grow themselves.

“They do an amazing job here. They are fantastic and they should be very proud of themselves because we’re very proud of the work that they do,” said Powers.

More than 70 service dogs have been trained through the ICAP program in North Dakota.

Residents at Missouri River Correctional Center and James River Correctional Center also participate in ICAP.

