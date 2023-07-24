Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police department have identified the body of the man found in the Sheyenne River near Valley City last week.

Police identified the man as 22-year-old Branden Elias of Independence, MN. Police say Elias had been reported missing from Independence on July 17, 2023.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Valley City PD at 701-845-3110.

Previous Reporting: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/07/17/valley-city-police-asking-help-identifying-body-found-sheyenne-river/

