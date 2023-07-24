Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
Rory Rupp
Silver Alert CANCELLED for 56-year-old man last seen in Valley City
walleye
ND Outdoors: why has walleye fishing been so good on so many different lakes this year?
Richard Mickelson
BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving...
Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says
43% of parents used retirement savings on kids
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the...
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
Planters outside KFYR-TV in downtown Bismarck
KFYR-TV and Cashman Nursery team up to beautify downtown Bismarck