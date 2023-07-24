Mandan Crying Hill returned to tribal nations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you drive through Mandan past Crying Hill it might hold more history than you think. Crying Hill is a sacred site for the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota tribes.

One man has been preserving the land since 2003, and 20 years late got the chance to gift it to the MHA Nation.

“It goes back into the history of the Mandan people centuries. And now it is in the hands of the rightful owner, the stewards, the tribe of Mandan, and three affiliated tribes. It is a satisfaction like you cannot believe,” said Patrick Atkinson, the previous owner.

A group of people from the Mandan tribe asked him to purchase it.

He said he felt a calling to buy the land and protect it so he could one day give it back to the indigenous tribes in North Dakota.

“Every time we gain our sacred places back, it’s very important to us, because they’re places of devotion, where we can fast, and pray to our creator,” said Calvin Grinnell, MHA elder.

The hill has cultural relics, including a stone altar, that have been studied by the North Dakota State Historical Society.

“My thought was, I would buy it and turn it over right away. It didn’t happen. And again, it became a 20-year project of insuring it and cleaning it. I built a split cedar fence around it, protecting it from trespassers,” said Atkinson.

After two decades it has been returned to its rightful owners.

He says he hopes when people drive by they get curious about the history of the hill.

For more about the history of the hill, check out the website crying-hill-dot-org.

