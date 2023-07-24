Lithium-ion battery causes garage fire in Bismarck

A photo of a fire truck.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department responded to a garage fire at an apartment complex on Fraine Barracks Road Saturday morning.

The fire crew reported smoke coming from a row of garages.

Firefighters had to cut the garage door to gain entry and extinguish the flames.

The fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery pack from an e-bike conversion kit.

Smoke and fire damage was contained to the garage where it started.

After an investigation, the fire department says the fire was accidental.

