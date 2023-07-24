KFYR-TV and Cashman Nursery team up to beautify downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. - Summer is a time for outdoor projects.

That includes some big projects right here at KFYR-TV. We’ve partnered with Cashman Nursery to brighten up the planters outside our building on the corner of N 4th Street and Broadway in downtown Bismarck.

The corner of N 4th Street and Broadway is a pretty busy intersection in downtown Bismarck. Now, it’s also a little more beautiful.

The crew from Cashman Nursery spent a few days freshening up these planters.

Dan Cashman developed the plans for these flower beds. He incorporated a mixture of perennials and annuals, including daisies for a splash of color. He also added some shade-loving shrubs. That shade is created by the trees Dan planted in 1974 when Chancellor Square was first created.

“We did a lot of that work back then,” Cashman recalled.

“As part of the urban renewal project in the tensor square project they planted 1,500 plants and trees, including 89 ash trees,” added Randy Hoffman. Hoffman has written two books about the history of Bismarck. Both include information about Chancellor Square.

“The goal was to complement Kirkwood mall, because at that time, downtown still had was still a major shopping district,” explained Hoffman. “This was before Gateway Mall opened, it was before Kirkwood expanded so we still had Sears and JCPenney and other major retailers downtown. It was a way of keeping people shopping downtown but also complementing Kirkwood mall because it was so close to downtown.”

The original plans included a shuttle bus to take shoppers from downtown to the mall and an indoor skyway connecting downtown shops.

The plans these days are a little simpler, focused on plants and flowers.

“This is going to be beautiful,” said Cashman.

These plans include what Cashman calls a ‘pot in a pot.’ That will allow him to switch out flowers, and even add spruce tops for the winter, making this a beautiful space all year long.

In the fall, Cashman will also add bulbs for tulips and crocuses that will bloom next spring.

He hopes to add plaques to the planter too so passersby can identify what’s growing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.