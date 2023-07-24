Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Entertainer Jelly Roll put on a show to remember Saturday night at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, and took time to impart some life lessons to youngsters in the Magic City beforehand.

The entertainer performed before a sold-out crowd of roughly 18,000 fans at the grandstand.

During his performance, Jelly Roll shared a message of sobriety with the crowd and of facing your demons. Some in attendance were moved to tears.

According to posts on Facebook, Jelly Roll made an appearance at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot earlier in the day, and took some time to speak to the kids at the ranch.

