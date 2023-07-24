Exploring Cross Ranch State Park

OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - If you enjoy spending time outside, visiting a state park may be a great option for you.

Birds chirping and bugs buzzing are familiar sounds at Cross Ranch State Park this time of year.

“15 miles of trail that you can hike, bike and just explore. Whether you’re looking for birds, deer, wildlife or just trying to enjoy the beautiful weather that we have here in the summer,” said Terry Mitchell, Park Manager of Cross Ranch State Park.

If you’re looking to get away for a weekend or even longer, Cross Ranch State Park has tent and RV spaces, cabins and even yurts all year round.

“They are all framed out, but they have a canvas on the outside and a roof. We have one that is Pretty Pointe Yurt which is full service. It has full heat, A/C, kitchen — anything you want, it’s in there,” said Mitchell.

You can kayak from Washburn to Sangar, where the park staff will pick you up when you are done.

“We do shuttle runs, so we take you up to Washburn, drop you in, and then you float down to Sangar. It’s about 9 river miles,” said Mitchell.

The heritage tree is a must-see if you hike the one-mile interpretive trail.

“They say it’s well over 200 years old and cottonwood trees only live for about 100 years. This one is well past its age that it is expected to live. Unfortunately, we will never know exactly how old it is because it is rotted out,” said Mitchell.

Cross Ranch’s location makes it stand out.

“Here we have that Missouri River Valley. It’s absolutely gorgeous, that exploring aspect of it. You come into Cross Ranch State Park and it’s something completely different than what you have been driving through across the entire state,” said Mitchell.

It doesn’t matter the season, there’s always something to see at Cross Ranch.

Cross Ranch State Park is open 365 days a year.

