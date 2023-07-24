Disc Connected K-9′s are Flying High at the Fair!

By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Disc Connected K-9s was established in 1997 when Lawrence Frederick decided to start his own business.

Lawrence said this program is a ministry and his heart beats for the love of all dogs.

Fredrick said the name “disc” “connected” represents the dogs in the show and their stories.

They have been disconnected from their regular homes but have become connected to the ‘disc or ‘frisbee’.

Lawrence is a showman and has performed at the State Fair several times.

He’s worked with dogs and frisbees for more than fifty-five years!

He said people are always asking how they can get their dog to do what he does in their shows.

“Pick a skill set you want to train them on, whether it’s catching a frisbee, dropping it, going over your leg, under your leg, through it— whatever it is, and be kind about it. Make it a lot of fun, but be consistent with it,” said Frederick.

Lawrence also runs an adoption program for dogs that need homes.

If he agrees to take the dog in, he gives basic obedience training, teaches frisbee skills and helps the dog earn its canine good citizenship certification.

After making sure the dog also has a clean bill of health, he gives them new homes through adoption.

The program is free.

You can learn more by visiting their Disc Connected K-9′s Facebook page.

