Construction underway for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

MEDORA, N.D. (KUMV) - A major milestone was passed this month as construction began on the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

Contractor JE Dunn is working on the construction, located near the Medora Musical and Pitchfork Steak Fondue. Robbie Lauf, the Library’s Director of Programming and Partnerships, said the 93-acre facility will create conversation on modern topics through lessons learned from Roosevelt’s time.

“We imagine this will be an adventurous and exciting experience for everybody, but also have other things like civic convenings in the auditorium where events up to 300 people will be able to hear speakers on topics of the day that will be relevant to us all,” said Lauf.

Lauf added there will be an educational wing that he would love to have every eighth grader experience when the library is completed.

Lauf also said there were no plans at this time on what will happen to a controversial equestrian statue of Theodore Roosevelt, riding with a Native American man and an African man on his sides. It was shipped to North Dakota after being dismantled from the American Museum of Natural History.

“We’ll have those conversations in the future. That being said, we see this library as an important place to have difficult conversations on many different topics. We believe this could be a convening place for people of all stripes to discuss topics that are relevant to America and around the globe today,” said Lauf.

So far, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has raised more than $200 million. Lauf said the Roosevelt family has been very supportive.

The Library is set to open on July 4, 2026, America’s 250th birthday.

