Canadian man sentenced to 24 years for dealing fentanyl

Jason Berry sentenced for dealing fentanyl
Jason Berry sentenced for dealing fentanyl(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Federal judge has sentenced a Canadian man to 24 years in prison for his role in fentanyl dealing.

Prosecutors say Jason Berry helped run a distribution operation from inside a Canadian prison.

Berry pleaded guilty last year.

He’s one of 31 people charged in “Operation Denial” which started in 2015, after a Grand Forks overdose death.

Related Content: Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll at ND State Fair
Jelly Roll plays to packed house in Minot, visits Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch
Rory Rupp
Silver Alert CANCELLED for 56-year-old man last seen in Valley City
walleye
ND Outdoors: why has walleye fishing been so good on so many different lakes this year?
Richard Mickelson
BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Inmate Canine Assistance Program
State Pen residents help train service dogs
Cracked windshield
Windshield Repair Season
Disc Connected K-9s at Minot State Fair
Disc Connected K-9′s are Flying High at the Fair!
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City