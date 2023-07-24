Canadian man sentenced to 24 years for dealing fentanyl
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Federal judge has sentenced a Canadian man to 24 years in prison for his role in fentanyl dealing.
Prosecutors say Jason Berry helped run a distribution operation from inside a Canadian prison.
Berry pleaded guilty last year.
He’s one of 31 people charged in “Operation Denial” which started in 2015, after a Grand Forks overdose death.
