Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old man last seen in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Valley City Police Department.

Rory Rupp of Valley City is a 56-year-old white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds, and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Rupp was last seen leaving the Sheyenne Saint Raphael Care facility in Valley City at around 5:00 am. Sunday. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt and white shoes.

Rupp has multiple medical conditions which impair his judgment, behavior, and his ability to live independently.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Valley City Police Department at (701) 845-3110.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.