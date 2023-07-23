Mandan Moose Lodge holds annual picnic Sunday

Mandan Moose Lodge's picnic
Mandan Moose Lodge's picnic(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Moose Lodge #425 held its annual picnic on Sunday in Eagles Park.

The Moose Lodge said they have been holding this picnic each year for thirty years. The event was open to the public and you did not have to be a member to participate. The lodge provided free food and drinks to all that attended. The picnic is kid friendly. There were drawings for bikes, games, and other items. The lodge said every child goes home with a prize.

“It’s a great, great time. The kids are playing all day. We have got corn hole, horseshoes going on for the adults. It’s just a nice way of spending a Sunday afternoon,” said Kent Berger, administrator of the Mandan Moose Lodge #425.

The picnic is also a time for members of the public to learn more about the lodge and what they do for the community. The Mandan Moose Lodge will be holding a fun run on July 29 to raise money for the Mandan Fire Department and the Flasher Rural Fire Department.

