Lemonade Day 2023: 10-year-old entrepreneur plans to buy new suitcase with proceeds from lemonade stand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

A group of more than 50 kids in Bismarck and Mandan made a little extra cash too.

That’s thanks to an annual, summer staple that’s breeding young entrepreneurs.

They’ve got lofty goals.

“I want to own a gymnastics academy,” said Founder and CEO of Liv’s Lemonade Alivia Ell.

And they’re already taking the steps to make it in the business world — one lemon at a time.

“I’m 10,” said Ell.

She’s 10, and she’s already the founder and CEO of this lemonade stand.

Alivia Elle is learning what it takes to run her own business thanks to Lemonade Day.

“Kids get to learn about how to be a young entrepreneur, so they literally learn life skills through this program,” said Event Coordinator Maggie Byrd.

Alivia opened Liv’s Lemonade at the entrance of Runnings in Bismarck.

But there are 54 other stands between the two cities and lots of lemonade to go around.

Each kid with a different goal.

“I’m actually raising money for Furry Friends. And then, I’m also raising money because I want to buy a new suitcase,” said Ell.

The hope is that slicing, squeezing and serving, will turn into saving, spending and sharing.

Lemonade Day kicked off today, but kids can keep their stands open as long as they want.

Registration for this year has closed, but it opens in February every year.

