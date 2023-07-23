Fund to support family of fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday, the community laid to rest fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at a funeral service in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

His life was taken from him at 23 years old by Muhammad Barakat, who opened fire on Wallin and wounded two other officers and one civilian on July 14.

As his former co-workers at the Fargo Police Department continue to mourn his loss, they have established “The Leadership Care Fund” to help support Wallin’s family and the other officers impacted by the shooting.

The Fargo P.D. Facebook page says donations to this fund can be made at any Bell Bank location or online at LeadershipCareFund.com.

It says proceeds will go directly to the families of Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes.

25-year-old Karlee Koswick was also shot in the incident. On July 30, United States Axe is hosting a televised throwing tournament at the Gastropub in Fargo. All funds raised will go to Koswick and the officers involved in the July 14 shooting.

