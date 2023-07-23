Dickinson Volunteers come from behind to win Class A West Region Baseball Tournament

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After falling behind 2-0 in the early innings, the Dickinson Volunteers came from behind to win 6-5 over the Bismarck Senators in the West Region Baseball Tournament title game Saturday evening.

Tyler Danbom singled in the third inning to take the team’s first lead at 3-2. Dickinson led 6-2 going into the seventh and hung on to win by a run.

They’re one of four teams from the west that’ll take part in the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament next weekend in Kindred. Here is the west’s seeding:

  1. Dickinson Volunteers
  2. Bismarck Senators
  3. Bismarck Capitals
  4. Watford City Walleye
Dickinson Volunteers win Class A West Region Baseball Tournament
