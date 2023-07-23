Community gardens in Minot look to deter deer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Community gardens start to see some green this time of year, and that means wildlife is also interested.

Deb Sisco, treasurer of the Rainbow Gardens Association in Minot, said their deer issue has its ups and downs. She said the reason there are so many fences around is to keep them at bay.

“We have more does and fawns, so there’s lots of fawns running around playing, and they’re not afraid of you,” said Sisco.

Despite the interest from wildlife, she said it’s not too late to start growing plants that can handle a shorter season.

Rainbow Gardens will be accepting renting applications in August for next summer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.