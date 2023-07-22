West Acres Mall matching all coins tossed in fountain to benefit FPD families

West Acres lights up blue for FPD
West Acres lights up blue for FPD(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres Mall in Fargo posted to social media saying they would match all coin donations made in the Fountain of Abundance to benefit the families of Officers Wallin, Dotas, and Hawes.

The Mall also joined in on the community painting the town blue, lighting up West Acres blue last night. Mall officials say they’re grateful to be part of a community that “comes together in both the highs and lows, and especially during unthinkable moments like these.”

The Fountain of Abundance is located by JCPenney.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
Richard Mickelson
BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater
A.G. Wrigley discusses the investigation into last week’s police shooting incident in Fargo
Watch: A.G. Wrigley discusses the investigation into last week’s police shooting incident in Fargo
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough
Richard Mickelson
UPDATE: Search to resume Friday for Richard Mickelson

Latest News

In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
LIVE: Funeral for Jake Wallin, fallen Fargo police officer
Officer Jake Wallin Funeral
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast (7/21/2023)
KMOT First News at Ten Weather (7/21/2023)
First News at Ten Sportscast (7/21/2023)