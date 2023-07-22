LIVE: Funeral for Jake Wallin, fallen Fargo police officer
Live coverage is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (KFYR) - Live coverage of the funeral for Jake Wallin, the fallen Fargo police officer who died in a shooting incident in Fargo on July 14.
Wallin’s funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.
A celebration of life will be held at the Scheels Area in Fargo Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Wallin’s family is asking for donations to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.
You can read Officer Wallin’s obituary here.
