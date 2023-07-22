The Wandering Birdman returns to North Dakota State Fair after three decades away

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Wandering Birdman is back at the North Dakota State Fair for the first time in more than three decades.

Joe Krathwohl, the Birdman, will be performing with his flying companions three times a day every day of the fair.

He said he brought eleven birds, but he isn’t sure if all of them will perform. He said some of them don’t like distractions like noise or umbrellas.

One of them is the Bateleur eagle, which Krathwohl said is one of twenty in the United States. Her name is Sheeba and she’s been performing with Krathwohl, for thirty-two years.

”I hope that somewhere in the audience is a future avian conservationist who sees my show and likes birds so much that they grow up to either be an educator like me,” said Krathwohl.

He said these birds have no reason to attack people unless they’re protecting their nests. The finale will involve a condor with wings that span about ten feet.

