Three people injured in crash where semi failed to yield in Williams County

(Source: MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their car and a semi collided Saturday morning about four miles east of Ray.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the semi was traveling south on an unnamed road and did not yield when it came to Highway 2 around 8:45 a.m. The semi crossed the westbound lanes and pulled into the eastbound lanes in front of the car traveling east, which hit the back of the tanker trailer the semi was hauling.

The car’s driver, 34-year-old Jonathan Kamner, and two passengers, 30-year-old Olivia Kamner and a 3-year-old boy, were all transported to a nearby hospital. All of them are from Plentywood, Montana.

The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Brandon Scott from Winona, Texas, was not injured in the crash, but charges are pending against him.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mickelson
BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
A.G. Wrigley discusses the investigation into last week’s police shooting incident in Fargo
Watch: A.G. Wrigley discusses the investigation into last week’s police shooting incident in Fargo
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough
Richard Mickelson
UPDATE: Search to resume Friday for Richard Mickelson

Latest News

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands...
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference: Live on First News at Five
Officer Jake Wallin Funeral
Officer Jake Wallin’s remains being carried to their final resting place after the funeral...
Fallen Fargo police officer’s funeral held in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota Saturday