Three people injured in crash where semi failed to yield in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their car and a semi collided Saturday morning about four miles east of Ray.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the semi was traveling south on an unnamed road and did not yield when it came to Highway 2 around 8:45 a.m. The semi crossed the westbound lanes and pulled into the eastbound lanes in front of the car traveling east, which hit the back of the tanker trailer the semi was hauling.

The car’s driver, 34-year-old Jonathan Kamner, and two passengers, 30-year-old Olivia Kamner and a 3-year-old boy, were all transported to a nearby hospital. All of them are from Plentywood, Montana.

The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Brandon Scott from Winona, Texas, was not injured in the crash, but charges are pending against him.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.