Montana Governor gets briefed on 2023 fire season

MONTANA (KFYR) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte met with fire management officials this week for a briefing on the 2023 fire season.

So far, there have been more than 730 wildfires reported in Montana this year, burning nearly 1,400 acres.

About 87 percent of those were human-caused.

With warm and dry weather expected through the end of July and into the fall, Gianforte said everyone has a role to play in limiting severe wildfires.

“We have to do better. It’s a responsibility of all Montanans and visitors to our state to do their part to prevent and to prepare for wildfires,” said Gianforte.

Officials said rainfall in the spring helped to slow the pace of fires so far.

An above-normal fire season is expected in western and northwest Montana due to drought conditions.

Drought monitor for Montana as of July 18, 2023 (Drought Monitor)

