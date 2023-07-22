Grants issued to help improve roads on tribal land

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced almost $21 million of grants will be used to improve road safety on tribal lands.

The grant awards will be used for projects to help reduce fatalities and injuries.

The grants are from the Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund.

Some of the road enhancements will include pavement markings, rumble strips and better pedestrian infrastructure.

