BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater

Richard Mickelson
Richard Mickelson(Courtesy of Family of Richard Mickelson)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A body has been located in Lake Sakakawea that matches that of 73-year-old Richard Mickelson, an angler who went overboard, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

The sheriff told Your News Leader the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Friday by a passing boater, roughly a mile and a half southeast of the Van Hook ramp.

Bristol said he transported the body to the state forensic examiner’s office in Bismarck for positive identification.

Bristol thanked the various agencies and everyday citizens who aided in the search, as well as those who provided support for those who were searching.

Bristol states the family has been notified and he spoke with the wife personally.

