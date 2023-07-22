BREAKING: Body located matching that of missing boater

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A body has been located in Lake Sakakawea that matches that of 73-year-old Richard Mickelson, an angler who went overboard, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

The sheriff told Your News Leader the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Friday by a passing boater, roughly a mile and a half southeast of the Van Hook ramp.

Bristol said he transported the body to the state forensic examiner’s office in Bismarck for positive identification.

Bristol thanked the various agencies and everyday citizens who aided in the search, as well as those who provided support for those who were searching.

Bristol states the family has been notified and he spoke with the wife personally.

Related Content:

UPDATE: Search crews for missing boater near Van Hook pulled due to rough waters

Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday

UPDATE: Search to resume Friday for Richard Mickelson

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.