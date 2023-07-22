Bismarck Marathon updates route to start at Capitol for 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Marathon announced Friday that all race routes for the September 14-16 event will start and finish at the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds in Bismarck.

As North Dakota’s longest-running marathon, the Bismarck Marathon had previously started at Cottonwood Park in Bismarck, taking runners through the beautiful scenery of Bismarck-Mandan on a fast, flat course that attracted runners from all over the country.

The new route aims to achieve the same goals while creating a perfect photo-finish with the Capitol Building in the background, weaving through historic neighborhoods in Bismarck while still capturing the unique elevation profile the race is known for.

“It’s an awesome upgrade for this race,” Patrick Johnson said, a volunteer board member for the Bismarck Marathon who has led efforts to update the route. “We are offering everyone a fun and safe route with plenty of support. Our updated course is still quite flat or downhill, with new and improved locations from start to finish.”

The Bismarck Marathon runs Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 16 featuring a variety of events for everyone. On Thursday, the event features free, community-themed events such as the Mandan Auto BisBark 4K. On Friday, the event is highlighted by the Scheels 5K race. Saturday has the most race action, featuring the MDU Resources Full Marathon, Touchstone Energy Half Marathon, BNSF Railway Marathon Relay, and Sanford Health 10K.

In 2022, the Bismarck Marathon welcomed over 1,500 runners to the event. 39 different states have a runner who will represent their state, with a majority of runners hailing from North Dakota.

“It’s going to be a party at the Capitol,” Josh Askvig said, co-race director for the Bismarck Marathon. “This is becoming even more of a community-wide event. We want everyone to be involved in one way or the other. If running isn’t your thing, come volunteer and help make this race an awesome experience.”

More information including updated race route maps, course certifications, water stops, road closures, and more is coming soon.

The Bismarck Marathon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, committed to supporting local charities, specifically charities that benefit youth, health, and wellness. In 2022, the Bismarck Marathon made a donation of $31,350 to 35 local charitable organizations.

The Bismarck Marathon encourages runners to register early, as space is limited and each race is expected to sell out. Registration prices increase by $5 for all races on August 1, so runners can save money by registering early. For more information and to register, visit www.thebismarckmarathon.com.

