Bismarck man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Dunn County

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was seriously injured Thursday evening when the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 50-year-old John Schaff was southbound on Highway 8 about 13 miles north of Richardton around 7:20 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle applied hard braking and veered to the right.

The motorcycle ran off the roadway and went into the west ditch. The NDHP said that Schaff was ejected off the motorcycle when it began overturning. He was transported to a hospital in Dickinson for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

