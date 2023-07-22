Amish Annie’s Donuts returns to North Dakota State Fair with new flavors

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s day one of the North Dakota State Fair which means lots of great food!

Many great vendors are serving up sweet treats, including Amish Annie’s Donuts.

Owner Karen Olson said this is her fifth season in business and her third at the North Dakota State Fair. Olson says they serve their glazed donuts with toppings. This year their special is the banana split donut, and they also have a dragonfruit drink. Olson says they’ve been building up excitement on social media leading up to the fair.

“We start doing our posting and notifying everybody that we’re coming up here, and then announcing some of our items that we’re going to have on the menu and, you know, they’re excited to see us back at the fair and can’t wait to stop by so we’re excited,” said Olson.

Olson says they’re open each day of the fair south of the State Fair Center.

Amish Annie’s is one of the Food Frenzy competitors. Your News Leader will have coverage of who won the competition over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.