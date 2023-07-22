2023 ND State Parade, Run the Route 5K draw big crowds

Meteorologist Henry Blakes meets members of the public along the parade route
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year’s State Parade took over the streets of Minot Saturday.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, who are appearing each day at the State Fair, marched in the parade again.

Thousands lined the sidewalks to take in the more than 200 floats and displays from various organizations and businesses across the state.

Members of our KMOT news crew walked the entire parade route from Broadway to Burdick Expressway and into the State Fair, greeting parade-goers and handing out candy.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Diggin’ ND History” and the grand marshal was the state paleontologist emeritus Dr. John Hoganson.

Before the parade kicked off, hundreds of athletes “ran the route” of the parade for the annual 5K run.

It’s a chance for avid runners to get in their exercise before the weekend fun.

Some even brought their four-legged friends with them.

We saw some familiar faces in the run, including MHA chairman Mark Fox.

Run the Route 5K
Run the Route 5K(KMOT)

