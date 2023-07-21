What to know: road closures in Minot for ND State Parade

Road closures in Minot
Road closures in Minot(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Those headed to Minot this weekend for all of the fun should keep in mind some temporary road closures for the State Parade.

This Saturday, July 22, starting around 8 a.m., police will begin blocking off traffic along Broadway and Burdick.

They will start on South Broadway from 18th Ave. SW to Burdick.

At 8:30, a.m., Burdick will be blocked to traffic until the parade wraps up.

The parade itself begins at 9:15 a.m., but the “Run the Route” 5K begins around 8:45 a.m.

As Your News Leader reported Wednesday, some cones and barriers for the Burdick Viaduct project will be moved, and reinstalled Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
WATCH: ND Attorney General news conference regarding use of deadly force in Fargo shooting
Richard Mickelson of Rolla
Missing boater near Van Hook Resort identified, search likely to resume Thursday
Weapons from shooter in Fargo shooting
Seven firearms, 1,800 rounds and a homemade grenade found in Fargo shooter’s possession
Nathan A Lang
Man escapes from JRMU in Jamestown
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

Trinity Sports athletic trainer Cassie Heald
The impacts of energy drinks
Trinity Sports athletic trainer Cassie Heald
Energy Drinks Impact
Minot to open hazardous household items all year round
Germans from Russia Heritage Society holds its 52nd annual international convention