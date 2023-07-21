What to know: road closures in Minot for ND State Parade

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Those headed to Minot this weekend for all of the fun should keep in mind some temporary road closures for the State Parade.

This Saturday, July 22, starting around 8 a.m., police will begin blocking off traffic along Broadway and Burdick.

They will start on South Broadway from 18th Ave. SW to Burdick.

At 8:30, a.m., Burdick will be blocked to traffic until the parade wraps up.

The parade itself begins at 9:15 a.m., but the “Run the Route” 5K begins around 8:45 a.m.

As Your News Leader reported Wednesday, some cones and barriers for the Burdick Viaduct project will be moved, and reinstalled Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.