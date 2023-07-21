No injuries, but significant damage to trailer home in Williston

Williston Fire Department responding to the structure fire
Williston Fire Department responding to the structure fire(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Williston Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Corey Johnson said a vehicle struck a gas meter, igniting the fire at a residence on 33rd St. West.

Nobody was hurt, but the trailer home was significantly damaged. The person who lived there was not home.

The department is working with Montana-Dakota Utilities to shut the severed gas line down.

“Our crews are right there now. Basically, we are spraying water on the house to keep it cooled off while that fire is still actively going from that gas line,” said Johnson.

Pheasant Run Parkway is closed past 32nd St. West. Johnson said traffic should avoid the area.

