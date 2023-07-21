Mother-daughter-duo brings vintage western wear to Mandan

Buffalo Gypsy opening in Mandan
Buffalo Gypsy opening in Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A new western-style, vintage store is coming to Mandan.

For those of you who love fashion, you’ll want to write this date down: August 4. That’s the date the co-owner of Buffalo Gypsy said she plans to open the new store.

North Dakota native Shelby Arntson and her mother, Nancy Hanson, moved to Mandan from Watford City, and they decided the city could use a bit more western spice.

Arntson said her store will sell vintage western wear, like cowboy boots, belts, antiques, turquoise jewelry and silver accessories.

“My mom and I are doing it, and we’re from western North Dakota, so Watford City area. So, we have a lot of stores like that out there. So, we just wanted to bring a little of that here,” said Arntson.

Arntson says the shop at 122 W Main St in Mandan will open on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the “BuffaloGypsy” Facebook page.

