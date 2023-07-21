Man arrested for DUI following rollover

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT
NEAR LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI and DUI refusal following a rollover in Ransom County, ND.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Friday, July 21 just before 1 a.m. along 141st Ave. SE, about 10 miles southwest of Lisbon.

The crash report says 42-year-old Randy Klein of Buffalo, ND was going north on the avenue when he hit the ditch and rolled.

When authorities responded they arrested Klein, he was not injured in the crash.

