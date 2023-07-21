Living in a Barbie World

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Desirae Moser and her daughter Arienne arrived fashionably early for the premier of a movie that embraces the motto “Anything is Possible.”

“You gotta wear pink to go to Barbie, right?” said Desirae Moser.

The Barbie movie is attracting fans who played with the iconic doll.

“Growing up it was everything we did together as friends, you know, set up all the fridges and the sofas and the cars and you just played all day,” said Desirae.

Barbie world includes kids, teens, and adults.

“It looks hilarious. It doesn’t look like it’s a kid’s movie, it doesn’t look like it’s a girl’s or a boy’s movie. It looks just like it’s a great, hilarious movie,” said Capin Wardner, a visitor at the theater.

Barbie has the potential to become a blockbuster, which means it could be one of the best movies of the summer.

“It does look like today we are on a good track to possibly sell out a few of our show times. Every show time for today has tickets sold,” said Mitchell Ohlhauser, the Grand 22 Theater manager.

“I have really high hopes for the movie because I know it’s going to play little spins on the old, traditional Barbie movies from my childhood,” said Arienne.

The Barbie movie is predicted to be the first film to debut with $100 million in sales since June when Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse was released.

