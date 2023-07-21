June ND unemployment is up from May; experts say not cause for alarm

Unemployment Application
Unemployment Application
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Something financial and economic experts hold true about North Dakota is that our state can withstand a tumultuous economic climate.

Experts say that’s especially apparent after North Dakota Job Service released June’s unemployment numbers Thursday.

ND Job Service reports our unemployment rate for June came in at 2.3%. That’s up from 1.9% in May. However, experts say the .5% increase is not a cause for alarm as our numbers are still far from the national rate.

“We’re a little bit of an anomaly because we have so many industries, like the energy industry, agriculture. A lot of those industries are labor-intense. So, they need workers. So, North Dakota has historically had lower unemployment than the rest of the nation,” said David Wald with Securian Financial Advisors of ND.

That’s something experts say we’re seeing now. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the U.S. for June is 3.6%, 1.3 percentage points higher than North Dakota.

