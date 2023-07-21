The impacts of energy drinks

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy drink is often the answer for those feeling unmotivated or tired.

However, the ingredients can have a long-term negative impact on the body.

Studies show that energy drinks can impact cardiovascular, neurological and gastrointestinal functions.

They can also have an impact on the renal and endocrine systems.

According to Trinity Health athletic trainer Cassie Heald, caffeine itself isn’t the issue.

It’s all the other ingredients such as taurine, which shows to prove athletic performance, and guarana, a plant that contains high contents of coffee.

“You have that energy drink, your heart rate, as I explain to my athletes, activity is going to take you to here, that energy drink is going to take you to here, and so, as I’m working with you I have to worry about cardiac arrest, I have to worry about your elevated blood pressure,” said Heald.

A Minot State hockey player said he avoids hardcore energy drinks.

“I like taking care of myself, I eat right all the time, obviously, I play hockey, like I want to treat myself and make sure my body is at 100% all the time,” said Christian Kadolph, a hockey player at Minot State University.

Christian said he doesn’t have a strong opinion on whether others choose to consume energy drinks.

