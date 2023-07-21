Graduate Guidance: DLB’s Kaelyn Bachmeier, Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) — The jump from middle school to high school is a major change.

Change is exactly what three seniors from Des Lacs-Burlington High School (DLB) spoke about in this week’s ‘Graduate Guidance.’

When it comes to high school, everything changes.

“Good change and bad change, just change,” said Kaelyn Bachmeier, a recent graduate of DLB.

Most say the best practice is to embrace it.

“You might be best friends with someone from junior high, elementary school, then once you get to high school, a lot changes but sometimes it’s for the better,” said Lauryn Keller, a recent graduate of DLB.

When friends change, so do you.

“You don’t have to rely on having a ton of friends. Just have some nice, close friends who you can really trust,” said Carson Yale, who also graduated from DLB in the spring.

The Lakers senior class saw trips to state in a variety of sports.

“I spent so many sleepless nights dreaming about (advancing to the Class B basketball state tournament), I’m glad that it happened,” said Yale.

“Set goals and try to stick to them. When you’re a freshman you may be really ambitious and want to do all these things, and then if things don’t go your way, you might get burnt out and you don’t want to try for it anymore,” said Bachmeier.

Sports seasons will shift.

“This last year, our last (softball) game is probably one of our best memories because I cried, and I’m not usually a crier when it comes to sports. It made me sad. I just loved the environment of our team. When I cried, I was like, I know this meant the world to me,” said Bachmeier.

Students should do the same.

“You get scared of becoming a big high schooler, thinking school is going to be so much harder, but you adapt to it and learn from it and it’s not as hard as you think, it’s going to be fine,” said Keller.

Even though it can be scary, maybe it’s time to face your fears.

“I wish I knew how much things will change through high school,” said Bachmeier.

If you don’t feel like you’re ready, that’s OK.

“You can’t always rely on other people’s experiences. Everyone can have different experiences. You have your own path,” said Yale.

Everything changes.

Keller and Yale are both attending Minot State in the fall. Keller signed to the women’s golf team and Yale signed to the men’s basketball team.

Bachmeier plans to study business administration at NDSU.

