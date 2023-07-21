Donors receive the promised gift cards from Governor Burgum

Bidenflation gift cards received
Bidenflation gift cards received
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KUMV) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum appears to be delivering on his promise to provide gift cards to donors.

Several viewers tell Your News Leader they have received an email from the campaign to claim the $20 card.

Clicking the link gives the person a choice to have a physical card delivered or received digitally.

A campaign spokesperson said delivery is via email and should come from thankyou@dougburgum.com.

Burgum said he would provide cards to the first 50,000 donors as a way to reach the GOP threshold needed to be included in the candidate debate next month.

Labeled the “Biden Economic Relief Card,” the email said the economy continues to worsen each day under the current presidency, adding, “We hope you can use this $20 card to help relieve some of the burdens created by the Biden economy.”

The email ended with a promise that if elected, Burgum will get inflation under control, cut taxes, lower gas prices, and reduce the cost of living.

