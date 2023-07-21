The Budweiser Clydesdales return to the North Dakota State Fair!

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Perhaps one of the most exciting things to see at the fair are the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Weighing in at around 2,200 pounds and 6 feet tall, they are quite the showstopper.

The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales are super excited to do lots of shows at the State Fair.

Their performance schedule is posted below.

The horses are available to view in their stables from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day of the fair.

Their Dalmatian friends also came with them and there are a total of 10 horses on display.

Ace, one of the tallest, is raring to get going.

The horses get some downtime by standing on theraplates throughout the day.

We asked a local father and daughter why they enjoy visiting the Budweiser tent.

“I think it’s really awesome that you get to see everything in person up close, and she’s a huge fan of farm animals. So, she gets the experience, you know, bigger horses than normal,” said Stephen Vilipski, a Minot local.

It’s the Clydesdales’, second year in a row at the fair and they will be participating in the ND State Parade.

Their schedule is as follows:

Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. - Horse Show at Kona Bar

Monday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. - Horse Show at Pride of Dakota Tent

Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. - Full Hitch Parade at Indian Relay Race

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m. - Horse Show in front of Carousel Pub

Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Full Hitch Show at Ranch Rodeo

Friday, July 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Horse Show at Busch Light Bar

Saturday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m. - Full Hitch Parade throughout the Fairgrounds

